SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $6,642,470. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.30.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $483.94. The company had a trading volume of 468,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,256. The company has a market capitalization of $171.65 billion, a PE ratio of 87.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $444.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.57. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $488.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

