SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Capital CS Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $409.18. 1,317,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,199. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $413.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.45.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

