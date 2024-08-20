SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $66,000 in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AQN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,248,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,893,000 after acquiring an additional 262,333 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,226,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,521,000 after buying an additional 542,696 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,223,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,050,000 after buying an additional 620,593 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,962,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after acquiring an additional 114,060 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AQN shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE AQN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $5.27. 4,137,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,704,012. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.95 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.02%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

