SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COPP stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,340. Sprott Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 million, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Sprott Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.