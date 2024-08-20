SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.
Sprott Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance
Shares of COPP stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,340. Sprott Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 million, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.77.
Sprott Copper Miners ETF Profile
