SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,961 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $689,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,171,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 607,413 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 474,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 236,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,815,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after buying an additional 378,931 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RITM. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.55.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Rithm Capital stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. 1,031,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Stories

