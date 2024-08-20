SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RIV traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 63,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,144. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $12.53.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.1289 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.