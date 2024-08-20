SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 748 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.82. 227,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,872. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $191.93. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.57.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.