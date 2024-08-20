SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1,938.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.82. 80,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,817. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.75 and a 1-year high of $192.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EGP

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.