Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.10.

SEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Sealed Air Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 651.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEE opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

