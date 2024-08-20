Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,930 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,920,000 after acquiring an additional 477,432 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Shell by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,180,000 after buying an additional 772,736 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,173,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after buying an additional 143,910 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,403,000 after buying an additional 885,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,446,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,989,000 after buying an additional 28,818 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shell Trading Down 2.0 %

Shell stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,722,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,910. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.13 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.68.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

