Sherritt International (TSE:S) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.21

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 120909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a market capitalization of C$85.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$51.40 million during the quarter. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 86.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.0606509 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

