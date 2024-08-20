Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,618,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 735.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 46,589 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Shopify by 5.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 28,639 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,688,000 after purchasing an additional 238,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after buying an additional 713,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Shopify from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.30.

Shopify Stock Down 0.4 %

SHOP traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $74.87. 8,511,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,354,200. The company has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a PE ratio of -440.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average is $69.40.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.