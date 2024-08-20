Short Interest in Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Increases By 5.6%

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2024

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Ascendant Resources Price Performance

ASDRF stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Ascendant Resources has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

About Ascendant Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ascendant Resources Inc explores and develops mineral properties in Portugal. The company explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, lead, and tin. It holds 80% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.