Short Interest in Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Increases By 5.6%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.
Ascendant Resources Price Performance
ASDRF stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Ascendant Resources has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.09.
About Ascendant Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ascendant Resources
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.