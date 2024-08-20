Short Interest in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Declines By 8.9%

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Insider Activity at Citizens & Northern

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

In other news, Director Terry L. Lehman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,639. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired a total of 1,976 shares of company stock valued at $33,613 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 742,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 7.0% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 329,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 30.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens & Northern has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 9.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

