Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Expands By 5.1%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FEMB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,862. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

