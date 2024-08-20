Short Interest in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Decreases By 9.0%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 268,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FLEX LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

FLEX LNG Trading Down 1.0 %

FLNG stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.05. 49,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,288. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.76. FLEX LNG has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $32.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $90.24 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 16.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEX LNG will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in FLEX LNG by 184.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 76,321 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 111,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 96.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

