Short Interest in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Decreases By 10.4%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 11,110,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

General Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.57. 373,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,879,714. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.76. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $177.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

