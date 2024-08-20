Short Interest in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Increases By 5.7%

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Hermanns purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,846,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,650 shares of company stock valued at $156,246. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Get HireQuest alerts:

Institutional Trading of HireQuest

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in HireQuest during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HireQuest by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 267,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HireQuest by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. 12.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of HireQuest in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HQI

HireQuest Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,039. The stock has a market cap of $187.60 million, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. HireQuest has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. HireQuest had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $8.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HireQuest will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

About HireQuest

(Get Free Report)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.