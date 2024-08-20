Short Interest in IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Grows By 5.4%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,400 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 418,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.

IWG Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IWGFF opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. IWG has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

Get IWG alerts:

About IWG

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.