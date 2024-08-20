Short Interest in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Increases By 5.8%

Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 4,650,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Linde Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $458.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.34. The stock has a market cap of $218.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. Linde has a 52 week low of $361.02 and a 52 week high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Linde will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

