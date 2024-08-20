Short Interest in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Rises By 5.9%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,124. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDF. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

