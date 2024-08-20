Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 2,590,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 25,383,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $4,573,272.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 989,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $4,573,272.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 989,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,472,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,616 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,111,000 after acquiring an additional 363,551 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,130,000 after buying an additional 30,559,834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,957,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 218,211 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,858,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sirius XM by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,333,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 353,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

