Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter worth about $826,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter worth about $5,747,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Solventum stock remained flat at $59.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. 747,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.42. Solventum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOLV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

