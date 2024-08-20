Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 259.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

SONY traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.85. The company had a trading volume of 181,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,088. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.10. The company has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Sony Group shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

