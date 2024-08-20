SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SPTN

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $721.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5,317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.