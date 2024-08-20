SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,455,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 3,600,821 shares.The stock last traded at $50.14 and had previously closed at $49.66.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

