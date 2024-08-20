SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,455,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 3,600,821 shares.The stock last traded at $50.14 and had previously closed at $49.66.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.