SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.90

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.90 and last traded at $47.89, with a volume of 154895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.79.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

