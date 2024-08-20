SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.04

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.04 and last traded at $30.03, with a volume of 88032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 463.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $82,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

