Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Sets New 12-Month High at $105.00

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.35), with a volume of 287655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99 ($1.29).

Springfield Properties Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £123.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,485.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sandy Adam sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.22), for a total transaction of £117,500 ($152,676.72). Also, insider Innes Smith sold 65,178 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total value of £62,570.88 ($81,303.12). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,178 shares of company stock valued at $30,007,088. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company's stock.

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers in private, contract, and affordable housing. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

Featured Stories

