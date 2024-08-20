Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Shares Down 5.2%

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.27 and last traded at $26.41. 119,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 511,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYRE shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spyre Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,767,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

