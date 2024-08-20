Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SRCL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Stericycle stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Stericycle has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $59.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,762,000 after buying an additional 705,586 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 242,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Stericycle in the first quarter worth $756,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Stericycle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,124,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,316,000 after buying an additional 63,112 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

