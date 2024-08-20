STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.59.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 539,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,070,000 after buying an additional 94,131 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,551 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

