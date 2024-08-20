StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.38. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $18.60.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21). Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4,908.09% and a negative net margin of 116.75%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

