StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company's stock.

Haynes International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HAYN opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.45. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.33). Haynes International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $153.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 179,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after buying an additional 40,904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at $7,070,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

