StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Price Performance

Shares of WWR stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. Westwater Resources has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.88.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.