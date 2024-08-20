StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Westwater Resources Price Performance
Shares of WWR stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. Westwater Resources has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.88.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Westwater Resources
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.
