StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $1.83 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $7.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,354,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,530 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.25% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.