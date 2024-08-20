StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS opened at $136.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 72.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

