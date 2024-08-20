StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

NYSE VNRX opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. VolitionRx has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.13.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

