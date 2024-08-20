Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSYS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $541.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $15.03.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $144.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.53 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 18.2% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,968,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,077,000 after buying an additional 918,703 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,694,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after buying an additional 140,841 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,346,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter worth $9,301,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,055,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

