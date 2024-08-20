Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up to $6.00

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $6.13. Studio City International shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 145 shares traded.
Studio City International Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $664.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of -0.46.
Studio City International Company Profile
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.
