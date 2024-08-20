Suku One Day Trading Volume Hits $175,455.74 (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, Suku has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Suku token can now be purchased for about $0.0637 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a market cap of $11.36 million and approximately $175,455.74 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Suku

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU (SUKU) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency serving as the native currency of the SUKU platform. This platform offers user-friendly tools for individuals and creators to tap into the potential of Web3 without technical complexities. SUKU’s mission is to enhance supply chain transparency and traceability, empowering users to seamlessly engage in the Web3 landscape. Founded by James Bower, Addison McKenzie, and Shannon Coble, SUKU Technologies drives innovation in global supply chains, reducing fraud, ensuring product authenticity, and fostering a transparent business environment through the SUKU currency.”

