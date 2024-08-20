Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 4,739 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,739 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

SAP Trading Down 0.6 %

SAP traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $256.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $220.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. SAP’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

