Summit Global Investments Boosts Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,074 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Yelp were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 4,634.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Yelp by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,022 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Yelp by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,387 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $978,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,069.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $180,494.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,108.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $978,413.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,069.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,948. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Up 0.1 %

Yelp stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.33. 423,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,426. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on YELP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Yelp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Yelp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

