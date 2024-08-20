Summit Global Investments Buys 55,178 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 126.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,178 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 1.4% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Progressive were worth $20,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. City State Bank raised its holdings in Progressive by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Progressive Price Performance
Progressive stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.30 and its 200 day moving average is $207.32. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $129.31 and a one year high of $239.16.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive
In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,441 shares of company stock valued at $25,111,350 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
