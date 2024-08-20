Summit Global Investments Buys 55,178 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 126.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,178 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 1.4% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Progressive were worth $20,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. City State Bank raised its holdings in Progressive by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.30 and its 200 day moving average is $207.32. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $129.31 and a one year high of $239.16.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,441 shares of company stock valued at $25,111,350 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

