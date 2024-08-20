Summit Global Investments Buys 8,861 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 216.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,367,000. H&H International Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,730 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,140,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,019 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 79.5% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,610,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,572,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.03. 17,799,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,705,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $96.68. The company has a market cap of $205.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.14.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.32.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

