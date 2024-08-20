Summit Global Investments Cuts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,284 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in American International Group were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $746,005,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $99,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of American International Group by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,053,000 after acquiring an additional 941,607 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in American International Group by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,772,000 after purchasing an additional 597,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,738,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,432,195. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

American International Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE AIG traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $73.89. 2,672,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,632. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average of $75.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

