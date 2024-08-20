Summit Global Investments Decreases Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (down from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.47.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,993 shares of company stock worth $6,937,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,007. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

