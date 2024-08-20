Summit Global Investments Grows Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,968,726,000 after acquiring an additional 290,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,683,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $540,424,000 after buying an additional 33,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,671,000 after buying an additional 600,554 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,390,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,182,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,140,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,423,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

LYB stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.56. 1,706,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,574. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

