Summit Global Investments Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,526 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $925.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $920.00 to $915.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.85 on Tuesday, hitting $876.20. 1,102,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $530.56 and a one year high of $896.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $849.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $785.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.