Summit Global Investments Has $574,000 Stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,899 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TLK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.23. 480,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

